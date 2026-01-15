Today, Thursday, January 15, in Abergavenny sees moderate rain for much of the day. Heavier bursts linger about midday, mixing with fog. Temperatures near 6°C and gentle breezes create a damp atmosphere. Local weather conditions stay unsettled, with drizzle persisting into the night. Expect cloudy coverage across many local areas.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain in the early hours, followed by lighter skies later. Temperatures about 7°C signal a milder day, though fog could appear by evening. Rain chances vary through midday, adding brief drizzle to local weather. Cloudiness may increase overnight, yet overall conditions remain relatively mild. Expect gentle breezes.
The weekend starts with widespread fog on Saturday, offering barely any rain. Temperatures near 6°C keep the air cool, while mist lingers through late morning. Restricted sunshine could appear by midday but cloudy skies take over again. Evening hours remain calm, hinting at stable yet murky conditions throughout local weather.
Another day of the weekend sees patchy rain on Sunday, keeping temperatures near 6°C. Fog may develop with drizzle possible in the morning. Cloud cover remains heavy, limiting bright spells. Evening forecasts show mild breezes, holding readings about 3°C overnight. Conditions stay damp across the local forecast through the night.
The new week begins with patchy rain continuing on Monday, peaking near 7°C. Mist lingers through cooler periods, and light winds reduce any sharp chills. Occasional drizzle may appear, but heavier bursts seem unlikely. Skies hold consistent cloud coverage, shaping a subdued daily forecast across the region through most hours.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.