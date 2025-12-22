Today (Monday, December 22) in Abergavenny is set for misty skies with occasional light drizzle. Temperatures near 9°C in the afternoon, dipping to about 6°C late. Rain remains likely into the evening, though some cloud breaks may appear between showers. This forecast ensures an overall damp atmosphere throughout the day.
Tomorrow dries up slightly with mostly overcast conditions. Temperatures about 7°C and lows near 4°C. Brief spells of patchy rain might appear, but the day should remain calmer than before. Occasional cloud cover lingers without much sunshine, keeping the skies muted as evening settles in. Light drizzle is possible overnight.
Wednesday brightens up with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures near 4°C and lows about 1°C keep it on the chilly side. Sunshine may peak through, offering a crisp but pleasant atmosphere. No rain is expected, so the day should stay dry from morning until night. Late evening remains clear, ensuring a peaceful end to the day.
Thursday sees more cloud cover but stays mostly dry. Temperatures hover near 4°C, with lows about 0°C overnight. Some sunny intervals may break through during the afternoon, though the general theme is a cooler day. No rainfall is predicted, and moderate clouds are anticipated, holding steady throughout the evening. Breezes remain mild.
Friday brings a high near 3°C and a low about -1°C. Skies appear sunny, and rain remains unlikely. Crisp conditions persist, shaping a bright end to the week. Temperatures remain stable throughout the day, maintaining a wintery feel. This weekend looks similarly cool, with no significant changes expected across local conditions.
