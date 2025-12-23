Today, Tuesday, December 23, brings overcast skies with minimal rain expected. Early fog might linger, but conditions stay calm. Temperatures near 7°C should hold steady, dipping to about 5°C later. Cloud cover dominates the day, delivering a subdued feel around Abergavenny without significant changes on the horizon.
Tomorrow brings partly cloudy skies and only faint hints of any drizzle. Temperatures settle near 4°C, moving down to about 2°C as evening approaches. Some sunshine may peek through around midday, creating a mix of light cloud and clearer spells. Rain remains unlikely, so expect a mostly dry day.
Thursday looks bright with spells of sunshine occasionally filtered by thin cloud. Daytime temperatures hover near 4°C, falling to about 0°C overnight. The air stays crisp, but skies remain mostly clear, offering a pleasant outlook. Rain stays off the cards yet again, keeping conditions calm and stable overall.
Friday continues with cool but steady conditions. Temperatures reach near 4°C, falling to about 0°C late. Some sunshine is predicted, though clouds may drift in as the day progresses. No rain appears on the horizon, allowing a consistent pattern to persist without significant weather changes.
This weekend promises mild moments on Saturday with partially cloudy skies and daytime temperatures about 7°C. Overnight, values drop near 3°C, but conditions remain largely dry. A mix of sun and cloud can be expected, maintaining a pleasant vibe. No major shifts appear likely, so the gentle trend should continue. Expect a gentle breeze, keeping weather conditions comfortable throughout the afternoon.
This article was automatically generated
