Today, Monday, January 12, brings patchy rain with intermittent drizzle throughout the day. Temperatures near 9°C could drop to about 8°C by nightfall. Skies remain cloudy, offering limited brightness during daylight hours. Light breezes continue into the evening, keeping the air feeling slightly cool despite the mild readings.
Tomorrow looks soggier, with moderate rain lingering through the morning and some clearing late afternoon. Thermometers hover near 8°C, dipping to about 1°C overnight. Showers become light drizzle as skies progressively brighten. A few misty patches might appear after sunset, but conditions should slowly turn calmer by late evening.
Midweek on Wednesday brings a mix of cloud, fog, and patchy rain. Temperatures settle near 5°C during daytime, dropping about 0°C overnight. Early hours stay quiet, with clearer intervals giving way to overcast skies. Light drizzle returns in the evening, maintaining a rather grey vibe across Abergavenny for much of the night.
The following day, Thursday, is set for heavier downpours, with temperatures near 7°C and lows about 4°C. Morning fog might linger, turning into steady rain by midday. Light drizzle resumes as evening unfolds, making the day feel damp overall. Breezes may pick up slightly, but nothing too intense is expected.
Another round of unsettled skies arrives next, as Friday features patchy rain and occasional mist. Daytime highs hover near 6°C, while overnight readings fall to about 1°C. Early drizzle could shift to fog in the afternoon, with mostly overcast conditions persisting. This weekend is likely to stay on the nippy side.
This article was automatically generated
