Today, Saturday, January 10, brings a misty morning with patches of light snow before sunrise. Conditions stay mostly cloudy, and some fog lingers through midday. Temperatures near 1°C keep the atmosphere chilly, but the likelihood of rain remains moderate. A gentle breeze might clear some haze later on, though patchy.
Tomorrow sees occasional moderate rain, often drifting in and out through the afternoon. Temperatures about 10°C bring a milder feel, but gusty conditions are possible. Abergavenny could catch periods of drizzle, adding to dampness in surrounding areas. Any brief breaks from rainfall remain short-lived throughout the day. Expect fleeting dryness.
The start of the week arrives Monday with unsettled conditions and patchy rain continuing. Temperatures near 9°C maintain slightly mild air, though occasional showers may appear by mid-morning. Clouds remain overhead, limiting any sunshine. Rainfall could ease later, yet scattered drops persist into the evening, carrying on through the night.
Heavier downpours develop Tuesday in the morning, with widespread rain likely. Temperatures about 9°C still feel brisk, particularly when showers intensify. Overcast skies dominate, and puddles may gather quickly. Damp conditions extend well into the evening, offering minimal brief respite. Winds remain moderate, providing some momentary relief from clinging humidity.
Midweek sees cooler air on Wednesday with maximum temperatures about 5°C, matching overnight lows. Skies stay cloudy, and light rain lingers through midday, delivering a damp feel. Afternoon mist is possible, and any drizzle tapers off by dusk. The day remains calm, but grey conditions keep sunshine scarce and fleeting.
