Today, Tuesday, January 27, brings heavy rain through morning and afternoon, with possible downpours late into the night. Expect temperatures near 9°C and lows about 3°C. In Abergavenny, breezy intervals might accompany these wet conditions, making roads appear rather slick. These heavier showers could intensify local weather patterns, encouraging significant rainfall.
Tomorrow should see drier skies with faint mist early on, then sunny spells by midday. Temperatures about 7°C might feel crisp, especially after a cool start near 1°C. Rain chances stay low, promising a calmer break from recent wet weather. Some patchy fog could develop overnight.
Thursday could bring patchy rain and cloudier conditions. Afternoon drizzles might appear, with temperatures near 6°C and lows about 1°C. Those showers may linger into the evening, but drier spells may interrupt the grey skies. Sporadic light rain could also pop up before dawn.
Friday looks rainy again, with moderate downpours during the day and temperatures near 8°C. Early morning readings about 4°C suggest a mild start, though breezes could intensify the damp feel. Occasional pauses in the rain are possible, but showers remain likely. Skies may briefly brighten late afternoon.
This weekend sees more moderate rain on Saturday, with temperatures near 8°C and lows about 3°C. Overcast skies may dominate, though brief breaks are not ruled out. Wet conditions could persist into the evening, making it a rather soggy day overall. Another band of rain might arrive overnight, keeping the forecast unsettled. Heavier bursts may materialise, ensuring the day remains quite damp.
This article was automatically generated
