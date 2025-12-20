Today (Saturday, December 20) in Abergavenny brings patchy rain and lingering fog early on. Local weather updates signal temperatures near 7°C through the afternoon, with intermittent drizzle continuing into the evening. Cloud cover remains widespread, keeping conditions rather dull. Winds remain moderate, although no severe gusts are anticipated.
Tomorrow continues this weekend’s soggy trend, as Sunday delivers moderate rain and grey skies. Fog patches may appear, and temperatures about 7°C stay steady. Weather forecast hints at drizzle lingering through midday, but heavier downpours could occur later. Breezy intervals remain possible, though conditions should ease slightly overnight.
Monday sees more moderate rain, with mild air keeping readings near 9°C. Overcast skies are anticipated, and misty spells could drift in during early hours. Local weather reports suggest drizzle might fade by late afternoon, although cloud coverage persists. Winds appear gentler, allowing only brief instances of dryness.
Tuesday brings patchy rain nearby, keeping conditions damp and temperatures around 8°C. Cloudy weather prevails, and occasional drizzle may crop up, though significant rainfall seems less likely. Fog remains a possibility, especially overnight. Moderate breezes could stir during midday, but consistent dry spells are not guaranteed. Some sunshine might break.
The rest of the week unfolds on Wednesday with overcast skies and temperatures about 5°C. Clear breaks look limited, though the chance of late fog exists. Minimal rainfall is expected, so any showers should be short-lived. Winds stay moderate, and overall conditions remain rather calm for midweek. Cloudy conditions linger after dusk. Evening temperatures near 1°C.
This article was automatically generated
