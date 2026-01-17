Today, Saturday, January 17, dawns with dense fog across many areas, especially near Abergavenny. A touch of patchy rain might appear around midday, but skies may brighten later. Conditions remain mostly grey and calm, with gentle breezes, temperatures peaking near 6°C, then sinking to about 3°C once evening settles in.
Tomorrow brings more fog early on, followed by occasional drizzle. Overcast skies linger, though some brief dry spells could develop. This weekend remains fairly mild, with afternoon readings near 6°C and lows about 3°C. Damp conditions persist into dusk, making pockets of light rain possible in places through the evening.
Another mild turn arrives Monday, with patchy rain scattered across many spots. Misty stretches and cloudy spells dominate midday through daylight, though bursts of light drizzle may continue. Afternoon highs hover near 7°C, dropping to about 3°C by nighttime. Drier intervals could emerge briefly, keeping conditions somewhat variable all round.
Slight relief arrives Tuesday as early fog gradually fades. Overcast skies persist, but any drizzle should ease. Afternoon warmth hovers about 7°C, while evenings dip near 4°C. Conditions stay generally calm, encouraging gentler breezes. Patchy cloud may break occasionally, briefly offering modest clarity before nightfall sets in with lingering cloud.
Chill returns Wednesday as thick grey skies dominate. Maximum temperatures rest near 4°C, with lows about 2°C after sundown. Rain chances look minimal, but persistent overcast may remain overall. Any misty patches are likely to linger, keeping sunshine limited. Breezes may strengthen slightly, marking a sharper feel for midweek weather.
This article was automatically generated
