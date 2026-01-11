Today is Sunday, January 11, bringing moderate rain to Abergavenny. Skies look quite cloudy from early hours, and continued drizzle may last well into the afternoon. Temperatures near 1°C by dawn could climb to about 10°C. Rain chances stay high, so expect persistent showers and limited sunshine throughout the day.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain continuing in the morning, with possible drier spells in the afternoon. Light drizzle is on the cards at times, but heavier bursts may ease. Temperatures about 8°C may reach near 9°C, keeping overall conditions cool. Cloud cover is expected, though any intense rain appears less likely.
More moderate rain arrives on Tuesday, bringing heavier showers in the late morning. Most of the day stays wet, with drizzle lingering into the evening. Temperatures about 3°C at daybreak could increase to near 9°C. Happier skies might emerge somewhat briefly, but persistent rainfall remains a dominant feature throughout Tuesday.
Midweek conditions look overcast before patchy rain arrives later on Wednesday. Early morning could be cold with temperatures about 0°C, rising toward near 6°C at midday. Some drizzle appears likely into the evening, though heavier rain should be scattered. Some clouds remain thick, offering limited brightness on this chilly day.
Later-week weather should be calmer on Thursday, with clear skies in the morning. Light drizzle may pop up after dusk, but downpours seem unlikely. Temperatures about 1°C at sunrise can climb to near 6°C by early afternoon. The day offers a mild break from heavier rain seen earlier this week.
This article was automatically generated
