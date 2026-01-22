Today, Thursday, January 22 in Abergavenny looks damp with drizzle and fog. Temperatures near 9°C by midday and about 5°C overnight keep conditions mild, though showers linger. Winds remain light, making the weather calm despite ongoing patchy rain. Local forecasts indicate continuing drizzle after dark.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain for most of the day with about 6°C in the afternoon and near 2°C after dark. Showers could become heavier at times, though some breaks in cloud might appear. Breezier conditions may push the rain along quickly. Persistent damp conditions dominate this weather forecast, raising chances of heavier bursts.
This weekend starts on Saturday with steady rain through midday, with temperatures near 7°C and around 5°C by evening. Drizzle and light showers are possible, but occasional drier spells could develop. Winds pick up as wet weather persists. Local weather experts suggest short-lived lulls amid the damp spells.
Sunday begins with some mist and patchy rain, easing into clearer skies later. Temperatures hover near 7°C at midday and dip to about 2°C into the night. Sunny intervals may brighten the afternoon, offering brief respite from earlier cloud. Any lingering drizzle should fade before nighttime.
Monday could bring sleet early on, turning to moderate rain as the day progresses. Thermometers approach about 5°C while dipping near 1°C overnight. Occasional drizzle and brisk winds keep conditions unsettled, so heavier bursts of rain remain a possibility before day’s end. Forecast models point to more unsettled weather beyond Monday, so expect more clouds if rain subsides.
