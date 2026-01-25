Today, Sunday, January 25 in Abergavenny, patchy rain is set to appear with fog lingering at times. Temperatures sit near 7°C at the peak and about 2°C overnight. Some gentle breezes may blow through as conditions remain cloudy. Breezes could pick up by late evening, underscoring active weather changes.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain that intensifies later in the day. Highs reach about 6°C, with lows near 3°C. Some persistent drizzle continues into the evening as conditions remain rather wet, providing consistent local weather updates for those tracking daily changes. Occasional heavier bursts are possible in certain spots.
Next day (Tuesday) looks damp again, featuring patchy rain and occasional overcast skies. Temperatures near 6°C for the high and about 2°C on the low side keep things cool. Light rain might persist into the evening, ensuring these weather conditions remain a talking point for local forecasts. Winds could shift significantly.
Following day (Wednesday) has a chilly morning with sun breaking through before showers move in. Temperatures peak near 6°C and drop about 0°C overnight. Intermittent drizzle may appear later, and gusty breezes could develop, adding variety to the overall weather pattern. Brief sunny spells might appear between occasional clouds and drizzle.
Earlier day (Thursday) arrives with moderate rain continuing, pushing temperatures near 7°C. Occasional light showers may intensify later. Overnight lows hover about 4°C, accompanied by brisk winds. Expect steady rainfall well into the night, reflecting the ongoing pattern of unsettled conditions. Looking beyond, further mixed weather remains possible through the weekend.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.