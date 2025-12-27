Wednesday brings patchy rain nearby, with daytime temperatures about 6°C and lows approaching 0°C. Cloudier conditions could linger early, followed by occasional sunny spells. The rest of the week stays mild, with minimal rainfall on the horizon. Temperatures remain steady into the weekend, preserving the winter feel. Frosty mornings are possible, but no significant wintry showers are indicated. Chilly nights persist, and no major changes loom. The local weather forecast points to stable patterns, leaving a cool environment to round out December. Cloud cover remains moderate.