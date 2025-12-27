Today, Saturday, December 27 sees mostly cloudy skies with temperatures near 6°C, while overnight lows drop to about -1°C. Light winds add a slight chill but no rain or snow is expected. Sunshine may briefly peek through later in the day, keeping conditions calm overall.
Tomorrow stays cloudy as well, offering a gentle breeze and temperatures near 4°C. Overnight values hover about 1°C, so conditions remain cold but dry. The sky might clear slightly in the afternoon, yet thick cloud cover persists before evening.
Monday remains overcast with maximum temperatures near 3°C and lows around 0°C. Any chance of drizzle stays minimal, keeping the day mostly dry. In Abergavenny, the weather maintains a grey appearance, though a few breaks in the clouds could brighten midday.
Tuesday looks partially cloudy, with highs close to 5°C and nights dipping to about -1°C. Mist patches may appear early, followed by scattered cloud cover through mid-morning. Overall, winds stay light, leaving the day feeling fairly cool yet manageable.
Wednesday brings patchy rain nearby, with daytime temperatures about 6°C and lows approaching 0°C. Cloudier conditions could linger early, followed by occasional sunny spells. The rest of the week stays mild, with minimal rainfall on the horizon. Temperatures remain steady into the weekend, preserving the winter feel. Frosty mornings are possible, but no significant wintry showers are indicated. Chilly nights persist, and no major changes loom. The local weather forecast points to stable patterns, leaving a cool environment to round out December. Cloud cover remains moderate.
This article was automatically generated
