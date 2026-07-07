It's a warm start to the week across Abergavenny and the nearby villages, with a sunny day expected on Tuesday. The temperature will reach a high of around 28°C, feeling like 26°C, making it a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine.
A gentle breeze from the west will keep things comfortable, and with only a little chance of rain, it's an ideal day for outdoor activities. Whether you're planning a walk in the Brecon Beacons or a picnic in the park, the weather is set to cooperate.
As the day wears on, the sun will continue to shine, with plenty of blue sky on show. It's a great opportunity to get some sun protection and enjoy the warm weather, with the UV index expected to be moderate.
As the evening draws in, the temperature will dip to a low of around 14°C, so it's worth having a light jacket to hand. Overall, it's set to be a fantastic day in Abergavenny, with plenty of sunshine and warm weather to enjoy. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)