It's a warm start to the day across Abergavenny and the surrounding valleys, with sunshine and a gentle breeze from the direction the wind is coming from. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 24°C, making it a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunny conditions.
Although there's a gentle breeze, it will still feel warm, with the temperature feeling like around 20°C due to the sunny conditions. With patchy rain possible at times, it's a good idea to pack a light jacket or umbrella, just in case.
As the day eases into the evening, the temperature will dip to a low of around 14°C, so it's worth considering an extra layer if you're planning on being out and about. The UV outlook is also worth noting, so don't forget to pack some sun protection if you're planning on spending time outside.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a great day across Abergavenny, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Just be aware of the patchy rain possible at times, and make sure to pack accordingly.