Cloud hangs over Abergavenny and the surrounding valleys today, with a gentle breeze from the west. The temperature will reach a high of around 22°C, although it will feel more like 18°C due to the cloud cover. Patchy rain is possible throughout the day, so it's a good idea to carry a light jacket or umbrella.
As the day progresses, the cloud cover will remain, with the sun struggling to break through. The breeze will pick up slightly, making it feel cooler than the actual temperature. It's a good day to stay indoors or take a walk in the valleys, where the scenery will still be enjoyable despite the cloud.
In the evening, the cloud cover will remain, with the temperature dipping to a low of around 17°C. The breeze will die down, making it a calm night. The patchy rain will clear, leaving a dry night ahead.
Overall, it's a cloudy and mild day in Abergavenny, with patchy rain possible. Make sure to check the forecast regularly for updates, and enjoy the scenery in the surrounding valleys.