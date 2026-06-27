Saturday, June 27 promises partly cloudy skies in Abergavenny, with only a slim chance of rain. Temperatures should reach near 25°C by midday, settling at about 13°C later on. Gentle breezes will keep conditions pleasant, and sunshine will peek through the clouds for much of the day.
Tomorrow, part of this weekend, brings patchy rain nearby, with sunny spells throughout. Temperatures look set to hover about 19°C, dropping close to 9°C overnight. Showers remain possible, yet most areas could stay mostly dry, keeping conditions mild for the second day of this forecast.
The following day should remain partly cloudy, with temperatures near 21°C at midday and dipping to about 8°C later on. Rain chances stay quite low, allowing for comfortable outdoor conditions. Intervals of bright skies may alternate with minimal cloud cover, keeping the local weather appealing and mild.
The next day sees a mix of overcast and sunny moments, with temperatures about 21°C. Rainfall remains light, although patchy rain could briefly appear. Overnight lows are expected near 11°C, maintaining moderate conditions. Despite some clouds, the day will still offer decent spells of sunshine across the region.
The final day of this outlook sees patchy rain in some spots, but mostly stable air. Afternoon temperatures may reach near 23°C, while overnight lows hover about 10°C. Occasional clouds should pass overhead, though bright weather intervals are anticipated. Conditions appear generally calm, with light breezes ensuring a fresh feel throughout the day. Some dryness persists, sustaining mild conditions overall at day’s end.
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