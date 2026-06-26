Today, Friday, June 26, promises bright sunshine with almost no rain expected. Temperatures near 15°C in the early hours and warming to about 26°C by afternoon. Skies should stay mostly clear, offering ideal local weather for those enjoying outdoor plans. Breezes remain gentle, making the forecast especially pleasant. Occasional high cloud may drift by, but it likely remains fleeting.
Tomorrow keeps the sunny trend rolling, with lows near 14°C and highs about 25°C. Clouds remain minimal, providing long sunny spells. This weekend looks steady, though brief clouds might show up. Drizzle chances stay slim, paving the way for a comfortable daytime outlook. Evening could see a slight dip, yet dryness continues.
Sunday may bring patchy rain in some areas. Temperatures start near 10°C and climb to about 21°C by midday. Skies should alternate between scattered cloud and occasional sunshine. Steadier breezes could appear, but heavy showers are not expected. Brief damp intervals might fade quickly before clearer spells return.
Monday is forecast to be partly cloudy, with morning figures hovering near 8°C before hitting about 22°C later. Light cloud cover may filter the sunshine, but dryness remains dominant. Winds stay mild, and extended bright periods can be expected. Late afternoon warmth should encourage more pockets of sunshine.
Tuesday could feature occasional rain, with dawn readings near 11°C rising to about 23°C. Patchy drizzle might appear in the afternoon, though showers seem brief. Sunny spells remain possible, ensuring a pleasant overall forecast. Mild breezes keep local weather calm in Abergavenny, with evening temperatures.
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