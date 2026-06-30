Today, Tuesday, June 30, remains cloudy with faint chances of light rain. Abergavenny should see a daytime high near 19°C, dipping to about 10°C tonight. Gentle breezes pass through, keeping conditions mild. Overall, the forecast shows no major downpours, offering a calm start to the summery spell throughout the afternoon.
Tomorrow will feature early light mist, fading into partial sunshine by midday. Conditions hover near 22°C during peak hours, while cloud cover remains minimal. A small chance of brief rain persists, but overall brightness dominates, making for another mild day under the local forecast. Gentle breezes continue through the evening.
Thursday offers predominantly sunny weather, allowing temperatures to climb to about 21°C. Occasional clouds may appear, but significant rain is unlikely. Winds stay moderate, sustaining a mild afternoon. Clearer skies are expected later, creating a pleasant outlook for anyone following the forecast. Sunshine extends into evening hours, maintaining stable conditions.
Friday continues the trend of bright skies, with maximum temperatures reaching near 23°C. Little to no rain is predicted, and light winds keep conditions steady. Clear sunshine prevails most of the day, hinting at a settled pattern. Occasional mild cloud patches could appear, but nothing disruptive is expected. Overall serenity.
This weekend kicks off on Saturday with bright sunshine and temperatures about 25°C. The forecast suggests minimal cloud cover and negligible rain, maintaining a warm spell into the evening. A gentle breeze occasionally sweeps by, keeping the air mild. Clear skies look likely through the next day, ensuring calm weather.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.