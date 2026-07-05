A gentle warmth settles over Abergavenny and the surrounding Monmouthshire countryside today, with partly cloudy skies bringing a sense of comfort to the area. The temperature is expected to reach a high of around 27°C, feeling more like 25°C due to the gentle breeze.
As the day progresses into the afternoon, the partly cloudy conditions are likely to persist, with minimal rain expected. The breeze remains gentle, making it a pleasant day to be outdoors, perhaps requiring only a light layer for comfort.
Into the evening, the temperature will ease, dipping to a low of about 14°C overnight, under the continued partly cloudy skies. It's a good idea to make the most of the pleasant afternoon, and don't forget sun protection when you're out, as the UV index can still be moderate even under partly cloudy conditions.
Looking ahead, the overnight period sets the stage for the next day, with the partly cloudy skies and gentle breeze likely to continue. For now, enjoy the warm and pleasant Sunday in Abergavenny, with its minimal chance of rain and comfortable temperatures.