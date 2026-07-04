It's a warm start to the day across Abergavenny and the surrounding valleys, with sunshine and clear skies dominating the morning. Temperatures will be near 24°C, feeling pleasant with a gentle breeze from the west. This should make for a comfortable day out and about, with minimal need for extra layers.
As the day builds towards the afternoon high, the sunny conditions will persist, with little chance of rain and plenty of warm sunshine. The gentle breeze will continue to blow, keeping things feeling fresh and pleasant. With the UV index likely to be moderate, it's a good idea to pack some sun protection if you're planning on spending time outdoors.
Into the evening, the sunny skies will begin to fade, with temperatures easing back to around 18°C. The gentle breeze will continue, and with minimal chance of rain, it should be a pleasant evening to be out and about. Overnight, temperatures will dip to around 14°C, with clear skies and a light breeze persisting.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a lovely summer's day across Abergavenny, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Make the most of the good weather and get out to enjoy it. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)