It's a warm start to the week across Abergavenny and the surrounding valleys, with a sunny day expected on Monday. The temperature will reach a high of around 27°C, feeling more like 24°C, making it a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine.
A gentle breeze will be blowing, but it should be calm enough to make outdoor activities pleasant. With only a little chance of rain, it's a good idea to make the most of the sunny weather and get out and about.
As the day wears on, the sun will continue to shine, with plenty of blue sky on show. It's a great opportunity to get some sun protection and enjoy the warm weather, with temperatures staying pleasant throughout the day.
As the evening draws in, the temperature will dip to a low of around 14°C, so it's worth having a light layer to hand. Overall, it's shaping up to be a lovely day in Abergavenny, with plenty of sunshine and warm weather to enjoy. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)