The afternoon will see temperatures rise to a high of around 14°C, with light rain showers possible. The wind will ease slightly but will still be blustery, with gusts up to 22 mph. It will feel more comfortable than the morning, with temperatures feeling like 12°C. The rain will be patchy, so you might catch a dry spell if you're lucky. The evening will see skies partly cloud, with temperatures dropping to around 11°C. The wind will ease further, with gusts up to 13 mph.