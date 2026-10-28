Cloud hangs over Abergavenny and the surrounding valleys today, with rain expected across the area. It's a chilly start to the day, with temperatures near 11°C and a blustery wind from the west-south-west. The morning will see light rain, with a spell of heavy rain possible between 10:00 and 12:00. The strongest gusts will be around this time, with winds reaching 23 mph. It will feel more like 10°C in the breeze, so wrap up warm if you're out and about.
The afternoon will see temperatures rise to a high of around 14°C, with light rain showers possible. The wind will ease slightly but will still be blustery, with gusts up to 22 mph. It will feel more comfortable than the morning, with temperatures feeling like 12°C. The rain will be patchy, so you might catch a dry spell if you're lucky. The evening will see skies partly cloud, with temperatures dropping to around 11°C. The wind will ease further, with gusts up to 13 mph.
Overnight, temperatures will drop to a low of around 8°C, with skies remaining partly cloudy. The wind will be calm, making it feel more like 7°C. There is little chance of rain overnight, so it should be a dry night. The UV index will be low, so sun protection won't be necessary. The wind will be calm, making it feel more like 7°C.