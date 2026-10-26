Heavy rain is the story across Abergavenny and the surrounding valleys today. The morning will see the worst of it, with a high of around 15°C and blustery winds from the south-west. It will feel more like 13°C in the breeze, so wrap up warm. Rain is all but certain, with 7mm expected in the morning alone. The afternoon will be overcast, with temperatures near 17°C and a gentle breeze. There is little chance of rain, but the wind will pick up again in the evening, with a high of around 16°C and cloudy skies. The rain will return overnight, with lows about 14°C and a peak gust of 44mph expected between midnight and 1am.
The rain will be heavy at times, with a total of 19mm expected across the day. The heaviest falls will be in the morning, with a further 9mm expected overnight. The wind will be strong, with gusts up to 44mph possible. It will be a damp and breezy day, with the rain making it feel colder than the temperature suggests. The UV index will be low, so sun protection is not a concern. The rain will ease in the afternoon, but it will be a wet and windy start to the week.
The rain will return overnight, with lows about 11°C and a peak gust of 44mph expected between midnight and 1am. The wind will be strong, with gusts up to 44mph possible. It will be a damp and breezy night, with the rain making it feel colder than the temperature suggests. The UV index will be low, so sun protection is not a concern. The rain will ease in the early hours, but it will be a wet and windy start to Tuesday.