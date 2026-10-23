Abergavenny and the surrounding area face a wet Friday, with heavy rain expected through the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will hover around 11°C, but the wind will make it feel closer to 9°C. The rain will be persistent, with a high chance of showers throughout the day.
The morning will see heavy rain across the area, with temperatures near 11°C. The rain will be accompanied by a blustery wind from the west-north-west, with gusts reaching up to 46 mph. It will be a good day to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities, as the conditions will be quite uncomfortable.
The afternoon will bring more of the same, with heavy rain continuing and temperatures dipping slightly to around 9°C. The wind will remain strong, with the peak gust of 47 mph expected between 14:00 and 15:00. As the day progresses into the evening, the rain will ease off, leaving partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 9°C. The wind will start to calm down, but it will still be breezy.
Overnight, the skies will remain partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to around 8°C. The wind will continue to ease, but it will still be blustery at times. Lows will fall to about 7°C by the early hours of Saturday morning. The UV index will be low, so sun protection will not be necessary. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)