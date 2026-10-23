The afternoon will bring more of the same, with heavy rain continuing and temperatures dipping slightly to around 9°C. The wind will remain strong, with the peak gust of 47 mph expected between 14:00 and 15:00. As the day progresses into the evening, the rain will ease off, leaving partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 9°C. The wind will start to calm down, but it will still be breezy.