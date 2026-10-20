Cloud hangs over Abergavenny and the surrounding valleys today, with rain the story for Tuesday. It's a damp start to the day, with heavy rain expected in the morning. Temperatures will hover near 8°C, with a gentle breeze from the west-north-west. It will feel closer to 7°C in the wind, so wrap up warm if you're out and about.
The rain will ease to light showers in the afternoon, with temperatures near 11°C. It will feel a little more comfortable than the morning, but a light jacket will still be worth having. Breezes pick up slightly, but it will still be a gentle breeze from the west-north-west. Rain is expected through the day, with around 8mm falling between 06:00 and 06:00 tomorrow.
The evening will see the rain clear, with partly cloudy skies taking over. Temperatures will dip to around 6°C, with a gentle breeze from the west-north-west. It will feel closer to 5°C in the wind, so expect a chilly evening. Overnight, temperatures will drop to around 5°C, with light rain possible and a blustery wind from the west-north-west.