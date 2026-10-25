Clouds and sun share the sky across Abergavenny and the surrounding valleys today, with a gentle breeze from the west. It's a mild start to the day, with temperatures near 12°C. Light rain showers are possible in the morning, but the afternoon should be sunny and comfortable.
The morning starts with a high of around 12°C, with partly cloudy skies and a chance of light rain showers. Breezes pick up, with a peak gust of around 44 mph expected around 10:00. It will feel more like 8°C in the wind, so a warm layer will be welcome. The rain is expected to be minimal, with little chance of rain through the morning.
The afternoon brings sunny skies and a high of around 12°C, with breezes picking up to a blustery 43 mph. It will feel more comfortable than the morning, with temperatures near 12°C. The evening sees clear skies and a gentle breeze, with temperatures dropping to around 9°C. Overnight, cloud rolls in with a low of around 8°C and a little chance of rain.
The UV index is low today, so sun protection is not necessary. The breeze will make it feel cooler than the actual temperature, so dress in layers. The wind will be strongest in the morning, so take care if you're out and about then.