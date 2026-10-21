Abergavenny and the surrounding area wake up to a damp Wednesday, with light rain falling across the region. Temperatures hover near 9°C in the morning, with a blustery westerly wind making it feel closer to 8°C. The rain is set to be persistent, with heavy rain expected in the morning and again overnight.
The afternoon brings a brief respite from the rain, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching a high of around 11°C. However, the wind remains strong, with gusts up to 40.5 mph expected between 13:00 and 14:00, making it feel cooler than the actual temperature. The evening sees temperatures dip to around 9°C, with a continued chance of light rain showers.
As the day turns into night, the rain picks up again, with heavy rain expected between midnight and 2am. Temperatures will drop to a low of around 4°C, making it feel chilly. The wind will ease slightly but remain breezy, with gusts up to 18.3 mph. It's a good idea to wrap up warm if you're out and about this evening, and be prepared for wet conditions overnight.