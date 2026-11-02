Clouds and sun share the sky across Abergavenny and the surrounding valleys today. It's a chilly start to the week, with temperatures near 7°C in the morning, but it will feel more like 5°C in the breeze. The wind is from the north-north-east, and it will be blustery at times, with gusts up to 30mph in the morning. There is little chance of rain through the day.
The afternoon will be partly cloudy, with temperatures reaching a high of around 11°C. The wind will ease slightly but will still be breezy, with gusts up to 30mph. It will feel more like 9°C in the wind. The evening will see temperatures dip to around 8°C, with the wind easing further but still breezy. There is little chance of rain through the evening.
Overnight, the temperature will drop to a low of around 6°C, with the wind easing to a gentle breeze. It will feel more like 4°C in the breeze. There is little chance of rain overnight. The UV index will be low, so sun protection is not necessary. The air will feel dry, with humidity near 60%.