Clouds and sun share the sky across Abergavenny and the surrounding valleys on this Friday. The morning starts near 9°C with a gentle breeze from the south-east, and it will feel more like 13°C in the sunshine. There is little chance of rain through the day.
The afternoon brings a high of around 15°C, with the sun shining through the clouds. Breezes pick up to a peak gust of around 16 mph between 12:00 and 13:00, but it will still feel pleasant in the sunshine. The evening sees temperatures dip to around 8°C under clear skies, with a gentle breeze easing off.
Overnight, the temperature falls to a low of about 4°C, with mist possible. It will feel chilly, so wrap up warm if you're out and about early on Saturday morning.