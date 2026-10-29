Abergavenny weather: partly cloudy Thursday with little chance of rain and a high of 15°C

Clouds and sun share the sky across Abergavenny and the surrounding valleys today. It's a mild start to the day, with temperatures near 10°C in the morning. Breezes pick up through the day, with a peak gust of around 14mph in the afternoon. The high reaches around 15°C, and it feels comfortable in the gentle breeze from the south-south-east.