Clouds and sun share the sky across Abergavenny and the surrounding valleys today. It's a mild start to the day, with temperatures near 10°C in the morning. Breezes pick up through the day, with a peak gust of around 14mph in the afternoon. The high reaches around 15°C, and it feels comfortable in the gentle breeze from the south-south-east.
The morning starts with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures near 10°C. Breezes pick up through the day, with a peak gust of around 14mph in the afternoon. The high reaches around 15°C, and it feels comfortable in the gentle breeze from the south-south-east. There is little chance of rain through the day.
The evening sees temperatures dip to around 9°C, with a partly cloudy sky. Breezes ease off slightly, but it remains comfortable. Overnight, temperatures fall to around 8°C, with a partly cloudy sky and little chance of rain. The low is around 7°C, with a gentle breeze from the south-south-east.
The UV index is low, so sun protection is not necessary. The breeze from the south-south-east keeps it feeling comfortable, even as temperatures dip in the evening.