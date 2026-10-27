Abergavenny weather: cloudy Tuesday with rain expected and a high of 13°C

Rain is the story across Abergavenny and the surrounding valleys today. The morning will see heavy rain showers, with the worst of the weather between 08:00 and 12:00. The rain will ease into the afternoon, with light showers possible. The evening will be clear, with temperatures dropping to around 9°C. The wind will be blustery, with a peak gust of 35mph expected between 10:00 and 11:00.