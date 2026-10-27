Rain is the story across Abergavenny and the surrounding valleys today. The morning will see heavy rain showers, with the worst of the weather between 08:00 and 12:00. The rain will ease into the afternoon, with light showers possible. The evening will be clear, with temperatures dropping to around 9°C. The wind will be blustery, with a peak gust of 35mph expected between 10:00 and 11:00.
The morning will start near 12°C, feeling more like 11°C in the blustery conditions. The rain will be heavy at times, with around 11mm expected by midday. The wind will be from the west-south-west, making it feel chilly despite the temperature. A waterproof jacket and sturdy footwear will be essential for anyone heading out.
The afternoon will see temperatures reach a high of around 13°C, with light rain showers possible. The wind will remain blustery, with gusts up to 32mph. The evening will be clear, with temperatures dropping to around 9°C. The night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 7°C and little chance of rain. The wind will ease to a gentle breeze.
The UV index will be low today, so sun protection is not necessary. However, the wind chill will make it feel cooler than the actual temperature, so layers will be needed. The rain will make surfaces slippery, so caution is advised when driving or walking.