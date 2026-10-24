Overnight, the rain clears to leave a partly cloudy sky, with temperatures dipping to around 10°C. There is a chance of light rain showers, but they should be few and far between. The wind eases slightly, but remains blustery, with gusts up to 44 mph. It will feel more like 6°C in the breeze, so make sure to wrap up if you're heading out. The UV level is low, so sun protection is not necessary.