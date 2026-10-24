Heavy rain is the story across Abergavenny and the surrounding valleys today. It's a wet start to the day, with temperatures near 8°C and a blustery SSW wind. Rain is expected through the morning, with a high of around 11°C and gusts up to 31 mph. It will feel more like 8°C in the breeze, so wrap up warm if you're out and about.
The afternoon brings more of the same, with heavy rain continuing and temperatures reaching 15°C. The wind picks up further, with gusts up to 42 mph, so expect it to feel more like 11°C. The rain is set to ease into the evening, with temperatures near 16°C and a high of around 16°C. The wind remains blustery, with gusts up to 47 mph between 19:00 and 20:00.
Overnight, the rain clears to leave a partly cloudy sky, with temperatures dipping to around 10°C. There is a chance of light rain showers, but they should be few and far between. The wind eases slightly, but remains blustery, with gusts up to 44 mph. It will feel more like 6°C in the breeze, so make sure to wrap up if you're heading out. The UV level is low, so sun protection is not necessary.