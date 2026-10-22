Heavy rain is the story across Abergavenny and the surrounding valleys today. The afternoon will be partly cloudy with light rain showers possible, but the evening will see heavy rain set in, with the worst of it lasting through the night. Temperatures will hover around 13°C, feeling closer to 12°C in the breeze.
The afternoon will be partly cloudy with light rain showers possible. Temperatures will be near 13°C, with a gentle breeze from the west-south-west. It will feel comfortable enough for a light jacket, but worth keeping an eye on the skies. The rain will be light, but it will be worth having an umbrella to hand.
The evening will see heavy rain set in, with the worst of it lasting through the night. Temperatures will dip to around 11°C, with blustery winds picking up. It will feel chilly out, so wrap up warm if you're heading out. The rain will be heavy, so expect some surface water on the roads.
Overnight, the heavy rain will continue, with temperatures dipping to around 10°C. The winds will ease slightly, but it will still feel blustery. The rain will be heavy, so expect some surface water on the roads. The UV index will be low, so sun protection won't be needed.