Rain is the story across Abergavenny this morning, with a damp start to the week. The day begins with light rain, with temperatures near 8°C and a gentle breeze from the east-south-east. The rain is expected to ease through the morning, with little chance of rain by lunchtime. It will feel a little cooler than the actual temperature, with a feels-like temperature of around 11°C.
The afternoon will be partly cloudy, with temperatures reaching a high of around 13°C. Breezes pick up through the afternoon, with a peak gust of around 19mph expected between 13:00 and 14:00. The evening will see temperatures dip to around 6°C, with clear skies and a gentle breeze from the east-south-east. It will be a comfortable evening for a walk, with minimal rain expected.
Overnight, temperatures will drop to a low of around 5°C, with cloudy skies and a gentle breeze from the east-south-east. There is a chance of light rain overnight, with little chance of rain expected by morning. The UV index will be low, so sun protection is not necessary. The overnight low will make it feel chilly, so wrap up warm if you're out and about.