Clouds and sun share the sky across Abergavenny and the surrounding valleys today, with a high of around 12°C. It's a blustery start to the day, with breezes picking up through the morning and gusts reaching 20 mph. The wind will make it feel cooler than the temperature suggests, so wrap up warm if you're out and about.
The afternoon will be a little milder, with temperatures near 13°C. Breezes pick up to 22 mph in the afternoon, with the strongest gusts expected around 3 pm. The wind will make it feel cooler than the temperature suggests, so wrap up warm if you're out and about. The evening will see temperatures dip to around 9°C, with breezes easing slightly.
Rain is expected overnight, with heavy showers likely from 2 am. Temperatures will dip to around 7°C, with breezes picking up again to 21 mph. The rain will make it feel even colder, so make sure to wrap up warm if you're out and about overnight. The UV index will be low, so sun protection is not necessary.
The Met Office has no weather warnings in place for the area.