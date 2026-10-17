Abergavenny weather: partly cloudy Saturday with little chance of rain and a high of 14°C

Clouds and sun share the sky across Abergavenny and the surrounding area today. It's a crisp start to the day, with temperatures near 4°C in the morning, but it will feel more like 11°C in the gentle breeze from the north-north-east. The breeze picks up in the afternoon, with gusts near 20mph possible around lunchtime, but it will be comfortable in the light by afternoon temperatures near 14°C.