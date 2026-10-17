Clouds and sun share the sky across Abergavenny and the surrounding area today. It's a crisp start to the day, with temperatures near 4°C in the morning, but it will feel more like 11°C in the gentle breeze from the north-north-east. The breeze picks up in the afternoon, with gusts near 20mph possible around lunchtime, but it will be comfortable in the light by afternoon temperatures near 14°C.
There is little chance of rain through the day, with the sky staying partly cloudy. The breeze will ease into the evening, with temperatures dropping to around 11°C by 6pm. It will be a clear night ahead, with temperatures dipping to around 4°C by the early hours of Sunday morning.
The UV index is low today, so sun protection is not necessary. The breeze will make it feel a little cooler than the actual temperature, so a light jacket will be useful if you're out and about. The clear night ahead will bring a chill, so wrap up if you're heading out after dark.