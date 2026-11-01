Clouds hang over Abergavenny and the surrounding valleys today, with a gentle breeze from the north-north-east. It's a chilly start to the day, with temperatures near 6°C in the morning, but it will feel more like 11°C as the day goes on. There's little chance of rain through the morning and afternoon, but it will turn overcast as the day goes on.
The afternoon will be partly cloudy, with temperatures reaching a high of around 12°C. It will feel comfortable outdoors, with a gentle breeze from the north-north-east. There's little chance of rain, so it's a good day to get out and about. The breeze will pick up slightly in the evening, with gusts up to 20mph possible.
The evening will bring a spell of light rain between 9pm and 10pm, with temperatures around 11°C. It will feel chilly outdoors, so wrap up warm if you're heading out. The overnight period will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dipping to around 8°C. It will feel like 6°C, so make sure to keep the heating on if you're at home.
The UV index will be low today, so sun protection isn't necessary. However, it will feel chilly outdoors, so make sure to wrap up warm if you're heading out. The breeze will pick up slightly in the evening, with gusts up to 20mph possible.