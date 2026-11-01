Abergavenny weather: cloudy Sunday with little chance of rain and a high of 12°C

Clouds hang over Abergavenny and the surrounding valleys today, with a gentle breeze from the north-north-east. It's a chilly start to the day, with temperatures near 6°C in the morning, but it will feel more like 11°C as the day goes on. There's little chance of rain through the morning and afternoon, but it will turn overcast as the day goes on.