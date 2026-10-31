Abergavenny and the surrounding area wake to a misty start on Saturday, with the sun burning it off to leave a bright afternoon. Temperatures will climb to a high of around 13°C, feeling near 13°C in the gentle breeze from the east. There is little chance of rain through the day, and the breeze will pick up slightly in the afternoon, with the strongest gusts around midday.
The morning will be the coolest part of the day, with temperatures near 7°C. The mist will clear through the morning, leaving a partly cloudy afternoon. The breeze will pick up slightly in the afternoon, with the strongest gusts around midday. The evening will be clear and cool, with temperatures dropping to around 8°C. The breeze will ease off in the evening, leaving a calm night.
The night will be clear and calm, with temperatures dropping to a low of around 4°C. There is little chance of rain overnight, and the breeze will be calm. The UV index will be low, so sun protection is not needed. The mist will return in the early hours, leaving a misty start to Sunday.