MONMOUTH Rowing Club member Eric Froggatt celebrated Roaring 40s victory in Fremantle with the Ha Long Bay yacht crew before setting off yesterday (Tuesday, December 19) to race through Christmas and New Year to eastern Australia in the next stage of the Clipper Round the World Race.
The leg to Newcastle in New South Wales is 2,500 nautical miles, and the 11-boat fleet also includes David Hartshorn from Chepstow skippering Bekezela and Old Monmothian Angus Whitehead, the youngest professional sailor in the race at just 20, who will be hoping for better luck on Yacht Club Punta del Este after a broken mast tracking held them up in the Cape Town to Fremantle race.