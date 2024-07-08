Stephen Griffiths – son of former Monmouth School master I/C rowing John – made it to the semi-finals of the Wyfold Cup club coxless fours in his Upper Thames boat with wins over Bristol (2L), Nottingham (1 3/4L) and Molesey (1 1/4L) before bowing out to Thames A by 2L, who then led the final to within 20 strokes of the line before being passed by Marlow.