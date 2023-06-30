AFTER a very sad week following the deaths of former club players Keith Watkins and Kevin Schofield, the 1sts were away at Blackwood CC, with the South East Wales One game a story of two starts, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
Will Glenn put Blackwood in to bat on winning the toss, but after six overs they were 40-0.
But Aber pulled things back and by the 20th over Blackwood were 82-4.
The hosts were unable to put any meaningful partnerships together, the best being that for the seventh wicket of 40 runs.
At 171-6, 200+ was possible but in the end Blackwood were all out for 186 in the 49th over on a dry wicket and a very uneven outfieldW.
The Clarke brothers had the best returns for Aber, David with 4-16 and Sam 3-43.
The other wickets were taken by Jack Ryan 1-29 and Pawan 2-30.
The bowlers were assisted by some good catching, James Francis with three and skipper Will Glenn with two.
After the interval the second of the two starts saw Abergavenny reduced to 52-3. The saving grace was that Glenn on 35 was still there.
He was joined by Joe Harris who finished 53 not out while the skipper reached an unbeaten 94, including 15 fours, in a 38-run unbroken partnership, as they steered the side to 190-3 in the 37th over for a seven-wicket victory and 20 points.
The team were Will Glenn (Capt), Tom Pipe, James Francis, Ben Lander, Joe Harris, Greg Fury, Jack Ryan, Sam Clarke, David Clarke, Pawan and Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy. The officials were Sandesh Kamble and Paul Morgan.
On Saturday (July 8), they visit Malpas CC in another top-of-the-table clash, sponsored by the host club legend Mike Heames.
Abergavenny 2nds 244-6
Llantwit Fardre 1sts 133 all out
The 2nds were at home to Llanwit Fadre and before the South East Wales 6 game the two sides held a minute’s silence for former home club players Keith Watkins and Kevin Schofield.
Abergavenny 2nd XI batted first and scored an impressive 244-6.
Openers Will Eccles and Nathan Holley (35) batted well with 55 for the first wicket.
Alec Holmes was next to go for 14, before a major partnership then developed for the third wicket of 86 runs between Eccles and Steve Brown as they both completed half centuries.
Archie Eccles (24) and Gareth Powell (29 not out) ensured a great total of 244-6.
In reply Llantwit were bowled out in 24 overs for 133, the main destroyer Ryan Pugh who returned 5-21 from 6.1 overs.
Seamer Dylan Beaumont-Welsh backed him up with 3-35, and Jonty Heffaran took a wicket. The 2nds host Pontypridd 2nds on Saturday.
Abergavenny 3rds 134 all out
South Wales Sri Lankans 135-4
Losing the toss Abergavenny 3rds batted first away to the SEW 10 leaders, but were bowled out in 28 overs.
Only four of the batters reached double figures albeit against probably the best side in the league.
Barry French who opened carried his bat for 32, Tom Krige and Eoin Shackleton both scoring 13s and Mihla Sibanda 14 taking the score to 134 all out.
The hosts only needed 15.2 overs to reach their target, but the 3rd XI did take four wickets, Eoin Shackleton with 2-9 from two overs and a wicket each for Lee Flynn and Adam Eccles.
Lee Fury used eight bowlers who all tried their best.
This weekend the 3rds are at home to Lisvane 4th XI.
Abergavenny 4ths were supposed to host Lisvane 5ths on Saturday, but the game was conceded, giving them 20 points and leaving them second in SEW 12E.
Next week they are away to Blackwwod CC 3rd X!