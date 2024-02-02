ARDAL South East Golden Boot holder Chris Ham broke the deadlock to secure a 1-0 home win for Blaenavon Blues over Treowen Stars on Saturday.
Ham nipped in at the near post on 68 minutes to guide the ball home for his 12th goal in nine starts since moving to the Blues from near neighbours Goytre.
The result saw Blaenavon leapfrog Lliswerry and Undy into ninth, while Goytre didn’t play but stay fifth with games in hand on all four teams above them.
Abergavenny Town had a week off from their JD Cymru battle to avoid the drop, while their 2nds ran out 4-1 home winners over Blaenavon’s second string in the FAW South East Reserves League, the goals coming in an 11-minute spell either side of half-time from Will Jones (39), Alex Holmes (44), Isaac Groves (47) and Alex Long (50), with the visitors’ sole strike on 55 minutes from Illtyd Caddick.
The result lifts Aber out of the bottom two above Goytre’s 2nds.
Clydach Wasps are also locked in a basement battle in the Gwent Premier top flight, with a 2-1 loss at mid-table Rogerstone leaving them third from bottom. Lloyd Francis pulled one back in the second half after they trailed 2-0 at half-time, but it proved no more than a consolation.
Nantyglo won 5-1 at home to Cwmffrwdoer Sports to go fifth in GP1, Ross Hancocks with a brace, backed by goals from Jack Watkins, Curtis Davies and Matty Francis.
It was the same score, but not in Usk Town’s favour, at home to Pontnewydd United in the third round of the Gwent Amateur Cup, as they failed to find relief from their GP2 league woes, where they are still winless.
But Brynmawr United stretched their lead to five points at the top of North Gwent Premier with a 1-0 win at Newbridge, Charlie Davies with the goal.
Crickhowell 2nds went fourth in Gwent Central One with a 3-2 home win over Tranch thanks to an Omar Bojang brace and a penalty from Jamie Edwards.
Forgeside also moved up to fifth with a 4-0 win away to Clydach 2nds, Ben Rogers firing a brace and Adam Barber and Callum Gray also on target.
Their 2nds were hit for six without reply away to Cwmffrwdoer Sports 2nds though in the Gwent Central Benevolent Cup, while Blaenavon Blues 3rds were blitzed 11-3 at Prescoed, the visitors’ goals from Terry Jones, Ryan Tidball and Jamie Fulford.
But Usk Town 2nds fired four on the road in the same competition away to Pontnewynydd 2nds, Dafydd Evans scoring two and Josh Howells and Josh Davies one apiece in a 4-2 win that takes them five points clear at the top of Group A.
Friday night (February 2) sees bottom host top, when JD Cymru South leaders Briton Ferry visit Abergavenny Town. Goytre 2nds also host Blaenavon 2nds the same evening.
Fixtures on Saturday afternoon (Feb 3) include – Blaenavon Blues v Treharris Ath Western, Undy 2nds v Abergavenny T 2nds, Clydach Wasps v Wattsville, Graig Villa Dino v Nantyglo, Trinant v Crickhowell, Brynmawr United v Blackwood Town, Usk Town 2nds v Talgarth Town.