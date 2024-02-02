Abergavenny Town had a week off from their JD Cymru battle to avoid the drop, while their 2nds ran out 4-1 home winners over Blaenavon’s second string in the FAW South East Reserves League, the goals coming in an 11-minute spell either side of half-time from Will Jones (39), Alex Holmes (44), Isaac Groves (47) and Alex Long (50), with the visitors’ sole strike on 55 minutes from Illtyd Caddick.