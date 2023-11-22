BLAENAVON Blues high-fived their way into the fifth round of the FAW Trophy with a commanding 5-0 home win over AFC Wattsville on Saturday
Goals from Calum Gwillim, Michael Baugh and Jude Bull gave the Blues a 3-0 half-time lead, before the visitors lost a player to a red, while it was a 10 v 10 game soon after as Khai Jones got his marching orders before the break too.
And sub Matt Burns secured the win with a second half brace, with Kai Burton named ‘Player of the Match’.
But Goytre FC lost out 4-3 in a tight battle of the village sides at Cefn Cribwr to go out.
Blues 2nds secured a 2-2 draw at Chepstow Town in the FAW South East Reserves League thanks to goals from Joe Prince and Brandon Williams, leaving them third.
But Friday night’s game at Plough Road saw Goytre 2nds pipped 2-1 by Abercarn, with the Penperlleni outfit level at the bottom on three points with Abergavenny Town and Treowen Stars.
Clydach Wasps were on the end of a 5-1 home loss to Gwent Premier League Premier high-flyers Pill, Josh Baynton with the consolation from the penalty spot, and stay third from bottom.
Nantyglo are sixth in Premier One after a 3-3 draw at Llanhilleth.
But Usk Town at the bottom of Premier Two are still looking for their first league win after a 3-1 loss at Cwmcarn.
High-flying North Gwent outfit Brynmawr United lost out 4-3 to an injury time goal at Fairfield United in the quarter-finals of the Gwent Intermediate Cup, Liam Davies, Ellis Williams and Jacoblee John with their goals.
Govilon-based Forgeside were in seventh heaven though after a 7-1 home win over PILCS 2nds in Gwent Central One, but the Wasps 2nds were downed 3-1 away to New Inn Development.
Usk Town 2nds enjoyed a second win 3-1 at home to Forgeside 2nds in GC Two, but Blues 3rds went down by the same score at home to Cwmffrwdoer, Ben Dando with the consolation.
Nantyglo 2nds were all smiles though, winning the North Gwent Reserves League basement battle 5-1 at home to Fields Park 2nds.
Abergavenny Town 1sts didn’t play at the weekend, but will be hoping to kick-start their season and get off the bottom of the JD Cymru South League with a win at Carmarthen Town on Friday night (December 1).
Fixtures on Saturday (December 2) include – Blaenavon Blues v Brecon Corries, Treowen Stars v Goytre, Abergavenny Town 2nds v Blaenavon Blues 2nds, Undy Athletic 2nds v Goytre 2nds, Pill v Clydach Wasps, Crickhowell v Pontypool Town, Ponthir v Nantyglo, Usk Town v Pontnewynydd, Clydach Wasps 2nds v Forgeside, Mardy 2nds v Crickhowell 2nds, Cwmffrwdoer Sports 2nds v Blaenavon Blues 3rds, Forgeside 2nds v Pontnewynydd 2nds, Talgarth Town v Usk Town 2nds, Wattsville 2nds v Nantyglo 2nds.