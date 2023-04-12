Despite the elation and celebrations of promotion shortly beforehand, Mardy showed few after effects and had the majority of play, but could not find their finishing touch whereas Clydach, who have since been promoted to the Premier Division, scored from two set pieces.
The first came from a direct free kick scored by Josh Baynton after 34 minutes and the second came from the penalty spot in the 90th minute from Tom York after Mardy had been caught pushing forward in search of the equaliser.
Top scorer for the season was Craig Norman who, in spite of a spell playing for Merthyr, netted 27 times in only 14 games. Next came skipper Matt Wham with 13 in 24. Top of the assists was Nathan Price with eight followed by Sam Jones with seven.
Mardy’s 2nds still do not know if they have staved off relegation with their last game being played this week at home to Clydach Wasps 2nds.
Their fate is likely to be decided elsewhere depending on other results and new teams possibly joining the league.