FRANCE powered their way to a fourth successive Guinness Six Nations win over Wales as they came from behind three times to triumph 45-24 in Cardiff.
Wales hit the front from the start, took the lead twice more, but were ultimately outmuscled as they slipped to a fourth 2024 Six Nations defeat.
Elliot Dee led out Wales, marking his 50th cap seven years after making his debut against Georgia.
And Wales had the perfect start with a penalty in the second minute from Sam Costelow.
Opposite number Thomos Ramos replied with a penalty conceded after Wales defended 18 phases of bombardment from the enormous French pack, which weighed-in at 70kg heavier than the hosts.
Undeterred, Rio Dyer picked up a loose ball in broken play and weaved his way through the French defence before speeding to the posts for a try that Costelow comfortably improved.
Ramos replied with his second penalty though and then converted a try from centre Gael Fickou to gave France a 13-10 lead.
But a brilliant break by Owen Watkin three minutes later created another Welsh try as he passed inside to Tomos Williams who raced to the posts, Costelow converting for a second time.
France hit back again however ,Nolan Le Garrec dummying his way over from a ruck 2m out, with Ramos’ converting for 20-17 at half-time.
Wales needed a fast start, and Joe Roberts provided it after three minutes as the hosts moved the ball from side to side, trying to exploit the wide open spaces.
They got to within 10 metres of the line before Tomos Williams went to the narrow side and Roberts ignored two men outside to cut through a tackle to score, Costelow’s conversion from wide out making it 24-20 to Wales.
France thought they had regained the lead when lock Thibaud Flament drove over the posts, but the TMO overruled it.
Wales were under the pump, and back came the French forwards to earn a penalty that Ramos kicked to cut the deficit to a single point just past the hour mark.
Two tries in the space of five minutes from the French forwards then secured the win, Georges-Henri Colombe piling over and Romain Taofifenua charging down a Gareth Davies clearance kick flop on the ball to bag the bonus-point try.
Ramos converted both and added a penalty, and France finished with a flourish as replacement scrum half Maxime Lucu scored a fifth try in injury time