Usk 1st XI blitzed Swansea outfit Clyadach for just 67 runs at home on Saturday before cantering to the winning line in 14 overs.
The South Wales Premier League Two hosts took the first five wickets for just four runs before Jack Todd with 31 and Matthew Williams at least reached double figures.
Freddie Wolfenden with 3-6 off five overs and Ben Jones with 2-15 off 10 ripped apart the top order before former Qatar skipper Tamoor Zafar polished off the tail with five for 25 off 9.5 overs.
Oliver Robson with 23 not out and Mika Ekstrom 20 not out then eased Usk home to 68-2 for an eight-wicket win.
Amit Aswan scored 44, Dave Harding-Smith 36 and Jarrod Bluck 30 as the 2nds scored 190-8 off their 40 overs in their South East Wales 4 match away to Dinas Powys 1sts.
Dougie Spencer caught opener Lloyd Dimauro for a duck off Jake Roderick’s bowling, but the hosts then took control, reaching 192-5 with 4.2 overs to spare.
The 3rds racked up 295-9 off 40 overs at home to Lisvane 4ths in Division 10, and then restricted them to 161-6 in reply for a 134-run win.
But on Sunday, Newport 1st XI were in the driving seat at home to Usk 1sts, scoring 268-6 off 40 overs in their Welsh Cup South East zone final before bowling the visitors out for 168 in 31.1 overs, Oliver Robson top-scoring for with 40, backed by Hugo Caldicott with 30.
A huge 166 not out from third man Aaron Davies, including 15 fours and six sixes, and 95 from opener Jamie Rayner, catapulted Chepstow 2nds to 310-2 off their 45 overs at home to Llanarth 1st XI in SEW 5.
The pair shared a second-wicket partnership of 218 before four wickets from Malith Madurasinghe and two apiece from Ben Pilot and Josh Tregaskes helped dismiss the visitors for 117 in 34 overs, skipper Ollie Mann top-scoring for the villagers with 31.
Dave Myatt hit 35 and Henry King 27 as Llanarth 2nds reached 184-7 off 40 overs in SEW 12E. But visitors Abercarn 2nds reached 185-3 with 3.5 overs left to claim a seven-wicket win.
The Glangrwyney 1st XI tail collapsed in the chase of Brecon 2nds’ 272-7 off 40 overs, with three batsmen out for ducks and a fourth nought not out.
Michael Devoy and Conrad Klappholz took two wickets each for the villagers in the SEW 8 clash. And they made a great start, Devoy hitting an explosive 49 that included 12 fours before departing with the score on 60.
New man Will Buckhurst went for a duck, but Geoff Holmes with 49, Nick Jones with 25 and Marc Morgan with 33 guided them to 168-3. But they added just 11 more runs from that point as wickets tumbled, with Glan all out for 187 in 36 overs 85 runs short of the target.