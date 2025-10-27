The 9-end Final was a gripping affair with the score tied at 2-2 after 2 ends. The Little Mill trio of Caleb Hilder, Tom Chaloner and Rob Hamer won the next two ends to lead 6-2, before the Usk team, Pat Cullimore, Phil Radley and Ralph Berry responded in end 5 with Phil wresting the Little Mill shot bowl to hold two and skip, Ralph adding one more to bring the score back to 6-5. Ends 6 and 7 were tightly contested and shared, taking the score to 7-6, before Usk struck a major blow with 4 shots in the penultimate end to take the lead 10-7. It was the first time that Usk had held the lead since the first end and left Little Mill with the daunting task of scoring 4 in one end to win the match.