However, a goal did arrive after 52 minutes when a ball by Laurent deceived the visitors' defence for Melrose to score from close range. The comeback was definitely on just after the hour mark when Melrose was fouled in the area and got up to slot home the penalty for a 2-3 scoreline. The home side were throwing everything at the visitors in search of the equaliser but consequently left themselves short at the back and Richard Cain scored a fourth goal for Riverside in a breakaway. Squire was getting through a prodigious amount of work in midfield for Mardy and he looked to have grabbed a deserved goal with a run and shot from the edge of the area which appeared to be bound for the back of the net only for Pickett to make a full length save to push the ball around the post. There were no further goals and credit must go to Riverside for their defensive resilience and their ability to break quickly and score.