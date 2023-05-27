USK CC 1st XI skittled visitors Chepstow for just 52 after winning the toss and electing to field on Saturday, and no trouble cantering to a nine-wicket win with the bat.
Fresh off a six-wicket haul last week, Ben Jones steamed in to dismiss Scott Bailey for four (4-1) in the South Wales Premier clash, followed by Freddie Wolfenden scattering Jamie Rayner’s stumps for two (12-2) and then trapping Ben Hope-Bell lbw next ball for a golden duck (12-3).
Jones then saw off skipper Jason Dobbie lbw for nought (13-4), before Wolfenden secured his third victom, bowling Kieran Krishnan for five (14-5).
And with just another run on the board, Jones claimed his treble, Ryan Jones catching out Harry Hughes for one (15-6).
Benedict Tindall then added 11 runs before former Qatar skipper Tamoor Zafar span him out (30-7). Rhys Leach and Lewys Jones put on another 20 when Zafar doubled up trapping the former lbw for nine (50-8).
But Filip Chitnis then went for a duck caught by Mika Ekstrom off a Matthew Williams ball (51-9) and Zafar snared his third victom dismissing Luca Goddard lbw without scoring to end the innings on 52 all out in the 22nd over.
Jones’ three wickets came for 17 runs off eight overs, Wolfenden’s for 15 runs off six overs and Zafar’s for 14 off 4.4 overs.
In reply, Usk needed just 13.4 overs to rattle off 55-1 to claim a comprehensive victory, Matt Hancock scoring 21 not out and Hugo Caldicott 17, with opener Oliver Robson scoring nine before falling lbw to Goddard.
Usk 2nds also enjoyed a big win, running out derby victors by eight wickets away to Monkswood 1st XI in South East Wales Four.
Only Matthew Malson (23) and Jon Webb (22) got over the 20-mark fot the hosts as Joe Peacock and Jamie Jones took three wickets apiece to help dismiss the hosts for 119 in the 34th over.
There was a glimmer of hope for Monkswood at 26-2 after wickets from Haydn Simons and Webb, but the arrival of Usk skipper Aled Burkitt put paid to that, smashing an unbeaten 63 off 47 balls, including 12 fours and a six, backed by Jamie Jones with 28 not out, as the visitors reached 122-2 in 22.3 overs.
It was an absolute nailbiter for the 3rds, though, as they secured victory at home to penarth 4ths with just one ball to spare.
The visitors set a tasty target of 269-6 off their 40 overs, Nathaniel Fox cracking 133, including 13 fours and seven sixes.
But Usk weren’t daunted as opener Arvind Aswani with 87, Gavin Jones with 31, Dan Cordell with 46 and Damian Harvey with 34 kept them in touch. And Ryan Price with five and Greg Peacock with two saw them over the line to 271-7 on the penultimate ball.
Llanarth 1st XI reduced Hopkinstown to 26-3, but the South East Wales Division 5 hosts recovered to reach 206 all out in 41.1 overs, Gary Holley claiming four wickets and Glen Hamilton and Ollie Mann two apiece.
The visitors reached 58-2, but then fell away, concluding 105 runs short on 101-9.
Nick White scored 40, Dave Myatt 34 and Peter Francis 29 as Llanarth 2nds compiled 158-8 in their 40 overs at home to Lisvane 5ths in Division 12E. But the Cardiff visitors replied with 161-6 with 3.3 overs to spare, Andrew Hilditch taking three wickets.
Glangrwyney 1st XI saw their 159-7 off 40 overs surpassed with 3.2 overs left, a six winning the Division 8 clash for hosts Pontnewynydd 1st XI as they reached 165-5.
Glan’s 2nds also lost by six wickets at home to Malpas 3rds in Division 13E. John Meredith hit 22, and Mark Keane and Jack Hooper 20s, but the 147-7 off 40 overs was overcome in 22.3 overs by the visitors, who blasted their way to 148-4 in reply.
Saturday fixtures (May 27) include – Pentyrch 1sts v Usk 1sts, Usk 2nds v Cardiff 3rds, Sully Spartans 2nds v Usk 3rds, Llanarth 1sts v Sully Spartans 1sts, Blackwood Town 3rds v Llanarth 2nds, Glangrwyney 1sts v Miskin Manor 3rds, Pontymister & Crosskeys 3rds v Glangrwyney 2nds.
Sunday’s (May 28) fixtures include – Usk Friendly XI v Fownhope Strollers.