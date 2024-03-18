WYE Valley trainer Venetia Williams saw stable star L'Homme Presse race to a brave fourth in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham after leading two from home.
But Ross-raised former champion jump jockey Peter Scudamore and trainer partner Lucinda Russell were celebrating, after Grand National champion Corach Rambler squeezed past into third to boost the horse's chances of an Aintree repeat.
Venetia's King's Caple yard enjoyed two festival thirds earlier, with 100-1 shot Funambule Sivola in the Queen Mother's Chase and 25-1 shot Djelo in the Turners Novices' Chase.
Coming in to Friday's Blue Riband race, L'Homme Presse was backed by some tipsters to land the big one, before making a gallant front-running effort under Charlie Deutsch.
The 16-1 shot hit the front four out, only for defending champion and eventual winner Galopin Des Champs and Gerri Colombe to surge past before the last, with Corach Rambler coming from a long way back to take third.
“Charlie said that was the most holding ground he’s ever ridden him on, but you’ve got to be happy with the run," said Venetia.
The horse picked up a wound on a hind leg that could see him miss the rest of the season, but she added: “I’m not certain whether Aintree is the place for him anyway.”
Funambule Sivola, second in the Queen Mother's Chase two years ago, came into Wednesday's race completely unfancied, but as favourites tumbled he and Deutsch came home just one of three finishers, cantering in to take the £42,000 third prize pot behind Captain Guinness and Gentleman De Mee.
Djelo matched that in the Turners Novices' Chase on Thursday, ridden home by Deutsch behind 5-2 favourite Grey Dawning and 11/2 shot Ginny’s Destiny to scoop an £18,567 pay day.
Stablemate Gerimande at 40-1 was also fifth out of 16 in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase.